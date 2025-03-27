Julius Berger graduates vocational trainees, launches skills academy

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the country’s leading engineering construction company, recently graduated the first batch of trainees from its Vocational Skills Support Programme in Abuja. The ceremony also marked the onboarding of 40 new trainees and the official launch of the Julius Berger Vocational Skills Academy.

The event, described as a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s industrial and technological advancement, attracted representatives from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), who commended the company for its vision.

In his address, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Peer Lubasch, emphasized the company’s dedication to transferring critical technical skills to support Nigeria’s industrial growth. He highlighted the three-in-one event as a testament to Julius Berger’s commitment to equipping Nigerian youths with practical skills for employability and self-reliance.

The 30 graduating trainees completed programs in carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical works, mechanical repairs, and auto diagnostics. Lubasch welcomed the 40 new intakes, encouraging them to embrace the training as a pathway to thrive in the evolving technical landscape.

The newly launched Julius Berger Vocational Skills Academy aims to institutionalize vocational training by providing hands-on practical learning, industry-relevant knowledge, and professional certification. “With this launch, Julius Berger strengthens its role in bridging Nigeria’s technical skills gap and advancing the country’s vocational sector,” Lubasch added.

Director of Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz praised the contributions of Board Chairman, Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, and Dr. Lubasch in fostering skills development. He commended their leadership and vision, which have significantly shaped the company’s impact on Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

Sunmonu, while addressing the graduates, underscored the importance of technical skills in driving economic and infrastructural development. He urged the trainees to remain diligent, trustworthy, and open-minded as they embark on their professional journeys.

Encouraging gender inclusivity, Sunmonu emphasized the need for greater participation of women in vocational programs. “Women must be part of this initiative. Diverse perspectives drive innovation, and we look forward to graduating many female trainees,” he remarked.

The Julius Berger Vocational Skills Programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, provides Nigerian youths with technical training and certification to enhance employability and socio-economic advancement. The 10-month curriculum covers key areas such as auto mechanics, battery services, vulcanizing, wheel balancing, and auto diagnostics.

Advertisement

The programme targets residents of Abuja with a school-leaving certificate, including women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) seeking technical expertise.

At the ceremony, the graduates received professional work tools, including mechanical toolboxes, hydraulic jacks, auto-diagnostic tools, portable compressors, and tyre kits. The event concluded with an impressive project presentation by the graduating class, earning praise from instructors and guests alike.