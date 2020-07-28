Adebayo Obajemu

The unaudited financial report for the period ended 30 June, 2020 of Julius Berger revealed a turnover of N102.06 billion, down by 22.56% away from N131.78 billion recorded in 2019.

The reported Profit before Tax dipped by 133% to stand at a loss of N1.55 billion from the previous close of N4.56 billion in half year 2019.

The company’s Profit after Tax was down by 168%, to settle at a loss of N1.93 billion below N2.83 billion reported previously in 2019.

Earnings per Share (EPS) of Julius Berger stands at a deficit of N1.22, fell by 168.12% against the previous EPS of N1.79.

With reference to the stock value of N16.00 as at the released day, the P.E ratio of Julius Berger stands at -13.12x with earnings yield of -7.62%