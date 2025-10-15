Otti vows to entrench merit, credible leadership in Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, merit, and institution-building, declaring that his government will never deliberately do the wrong thing or return to the era of nepotism and patronage in the state.

Speaking before a large congregation at the Christ Embassy Miracle Crusade held at Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, the governor said his administration is determined to build systems that will outlast individuals.

“Never again will we go back to those days where if you don’t know anybody, you don’t get anything,” Otti declared. “We are not perfect. We can make mistakes, but we are not arrogant. If we make a mistake and find it out, we will correct it and apologise. But I can assure you that this is a government that will not deliberately make a mistake or do the wrong thing.”

He explained that his administration’s goal is to build institutions, not strongmen. “When you build men, when the men go, you may return to square one. But here in Abia, we are building enduring institutions. That is why today, we have hired so many teachers. None of them knew anybody. Once you apply, your application is meritoriously screened, you pass the CBT test and interview, and you are taken. You pay no dime to anybody. That is the kind of institution we are building here in Abia.”

Citing the ongoing recruitment of 771 health workers, Otti revealed that the process has attracted applications from within and outside Nigeria, including countries such as Zambia and South Africa.

The governor maintained that while some individuals may attack his administration’s policies, he remains undeterred. “Even Jesus Christ was attacked. But once God is with you, no man can prevail against you,” he said.

Otti further stressed that every society gets the kind of leadership it deserves, urging Abians to protect good governance when they see it.

“One of the ways to protect good leadership is to register and vote during elections,” he advised. “The continuous voter registration exercise has started. Please, if you have not registered, go and register. It is your vote that God used in 2023 to bring us to power. The more the children of God vote during elections, the less the likelihood of the wrong people emerging as leaders.”

He assured the people that no one can intimidate them, declaring that “Abia belongs to everyone.” Responding to political threats ahead of 2027, he said, “Those making noise about what they will do in 2027 are not God. Only God knows what will happen tomorrow.”

Gvernor Otti expressed gratitude to the church for its continued prayers and support before and after his emergence as governor, acknowledging men of God who prayed and fasted for a change in Abia’s leadership. “At the appointed time, God did it,” he said, urging the people to remain steadfast and never give up on their visions despite challenges.

In his introductory remarks, the Zonal Pastor of Christ Embassy, Aba Zone, Pastor Felix Ebuade, said God had answered the prayers of Abians for good governance through Otti’s emergence.

“For years, I prayed for God to bring true development to Abia. Today, I can boldly say that God has answered our prayers by giving us Governor Alex Otti,” he said.

Pastor Ebuade later invited senior clergymen, including the founder of Glorious Life Gospel Centre, Archbishop (Dr.) Goddy Okafor, to offer prayers for the governor, his administration, and the state.