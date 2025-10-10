CSOs raise concerns, demand transparent Senate screening of Prof. Joash Amupitan as INEC Chairman

A coalition of prominent civil society organizations (CSOs) working on democracy and electoral governance has called for a transparent and participatory Senate confirmation process following President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nomination, which reportedly received unanimous backing from the Council of State, comes after the expiration of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure.

However, the CSOs emphasised that the Council’s approval does not absolve the Senate of its constitutional duty to conduct a rigorous and transparent confirmation exercise.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the groups – including Yiaga Africa, Women Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), The Kukah Centre, International Press Center, TAF Africa, and others – commended Professor Amupitan’s academic and professional credentials but underscored the need for the next INEC Chairman to demonstrate “moral courage and resistance to political interference.”

“We acknowledge Professor Amupitan’s academic and professional accomplishments; therefore, we have no objection in principle to his nomination,” the statement read. “However, INEC must remain independent, immune to political manipulation, and unwavering in its commitment to credible elections.”

The coalition warned that Nigeria’s democracy depends on an electoral body that commands the confidence of the public and political actors alike, urging the Senate to lead by example through a confirmation process that reflects transparency, accountability, and public trust.

CSOs Outline Demands for the Senate

The organisations outlined several expectations for the confirmation hearings, including:

1. Public and Transparent Screening: The hearings should be televised and open to citizen participation through petitions and memoranda.

2. Rigorous Examination: The Senate must thoroughly evaluate Amupitan’s competence, integrity, and commitment to electoral reform.

3. Focus on Institutional Reform: Lawmakers should question his plans to strengthen INEC’s independence, improve voter registration, result transmission, and enforcement of electoral guidelines.

They further reminded lawmakers of the citizens’ framework for participatory confirmation submitted to the National Assembly in past electoral reform engagements, urging full disclosure of the nominee’s credentials, public service record, and vision for strengthening electoral credibility.

“Nigerians expect the Senate confirmation process to be open to citizens’ participation,” the groups stated. “This is crucial to building public confidence and ensuring that INEC remains a truly independent and professional election management body.”

The CSOs reiterated that their position aligns with long-standing recommendations of the Justice Uwais Report, Ken Nnamani Committee Report, and the Citizens Memorandum on Electoral Reforms, which all advocate an inclusive and merit-based process for appointing INEC leadership.

The statement was jointly signed by Yiaga Africa, WRAPA, International Press Center, The Kukah Centre, Centre for Media and Society, TAF Africa, Africa Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), Nigeria Women Trust Fund, Accountability Lab Nigeria, and YERP Naija Campaign.