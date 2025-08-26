Japan refutes special visa plan for Nigerians

Japan has denied reports that it is introducing a special visa programme for skilled Nigerians to live and work in Kisarazu, a city recently designated as Nigeria’s “hometown” under a new cultural exchange scheme.

The clarification comes after widespread media reports quoting a State House statement that suggested the Japanese government would create “a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians” interested in relocating to Kisarazu.

The statement, signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, director of information, also hinted that artisans and blue-collar workers seeking to upgrade their skills would benefit from the arrangement.

The reports followed the launch of the ‘JICA Africa Hometown’ initiative during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama last week. The programme pairs four African countries with four Japanese cities – Nigeria with Kisarazu, Tanzania with Nagai, Ghana with Sanjo, and Mozambique with Imabari – to deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

But on Monday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a categorical denial, stating: “There are no plans to introduce measures to promote the acceptance of immigrants or issue special visas for African nationals.”

The ministry explained that the JICA initiative is limited to cultural and educational exchanges, including activities such as community events and volunteer engagements, and is not intended as an immigration pathway.

The episode has drawn parallels with a recent diplomatic mix-up involving the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Reports claimed the UAE had lifted its long-standing visa ban on Nigerians, a claim later refuted by Emirati authorities, creating widespread confusion and disappointment among prospective travellers.

Japan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relations with African nations but stressed that immigration policies remain unchanged.