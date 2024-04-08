Connect with us

Politics

I’ve no intentions to leave Labour Party – Peter Obi
Advertisement

Politics

Nasarawa gov pressured me to establish militia group - Miyetti Allah leader confesses 

Politics

Osun CoS, Akinleye condoles with B.T Salaam mother's demise

Politics

Ikpeazu says no plans to leave PDP, as his close associates move to APC

Politics

Security remains our top priority in Abia, Gov Otti reassures

Politics

APC chieftain, Prince Benjamin Apugo commends Alex Otti's developmental strides in Abia

Politics

Sunday Igboho slams defamation suit on Gani Adams, demands N500m damages

Politics

Nnamdi Kanu heads to Appeal Court

Politics

'Some got N8m,' Gov Otti spends N9bn to clear pension areas in Abia without borrowing 

Politics

Osun: Adeleke's transformation programmes will earn him second term - Oyewumi

Politics

I’ve no intentions to leave Labour Party – Peter Obi

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Use of N10trn to service unproductive debts dangerous - Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has debunked rumours that he is planning to  dump the party despite the internal crisis rocking the party at the moment,

Obi also reiterated that that he is not in any way desperate to be Nigeria’s President at any point in his life.

The former Anambra State governor was fielding questions from journalists in Bauchi on Sunday shortly after commissioning a hand pump for water supply in Sabon Layi community, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

News continues after this Advertisement

Obi said, “I am not thinking of 2027, my concern for now is how to improve the living standards and conditions of Nigerians.

“Nobody should be talking about politics now, the focus should be on good governance that will make Nigeria better.”

Speaking on the internal crisis rocking the opposition party, Obi said, “The leadership crisis in the LP presently is not an abnormal thing, it is an in-house problem and it will be solved amicably as a family.

“I have never thought of leaving the LP, I only advocated for peace because I am a man who believes in peace, I am a man who believes in unity, I am a man who believes that we are the same.

“I don’t see any difference between you and me; by the grace of God I always want to do the right thing.

“That is the reason I came here personally, I would have asked someone to represent me, no, I didn’t.”

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *