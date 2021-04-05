The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied any involvement in the attacks on police facilities in Imo State.

Gunmen attacked the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and the Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in Owerri in the early hours of Monday.

The police authorities had blamed the outlawed IPOB for the incident but in a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Emma Powetful, the group denied any involvement.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn again to the fallacious and fabricated news that IPOB and ESN are involved in the attack of prison and police headquarters in Owerri Imo State,” Powerful said.

“IPOB and ESN are known group not unknown gunmen. ESN is in the bush chasing Fulani terrorists, why linking IPOB and ESN to this attack. IPOB and ESN were not involved in the attack in Owerri Imo State. and the recent attack on Onitsha Owerri road at Ukwuorji junction.

“It is not our mandate to attack security personnel or prison facilities.

“The Nigeria Government and her compromised media outfits should stop linking IPOB and ESN to the multiple attacks going on in Nigeria now.

“IPOB was formed on principle of peace and we are still in it. Unknown gunmen is a different people which we don’t know them and they not IPOB or ESN security outfit.”