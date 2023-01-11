Investors lose N134 billion as stock market closes negative

Investors lost N134 billion in market capitalization on Tuesday as trading trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on negative note.

The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.47% to close at 51,446.6 points.

Market breadth closed positive as THOMASWY led 17 gainers, with 16 losers topped by NEM at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N28 trillion.

Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 149.06 basis points or 0.28%.

Market Indices

• NGX ASI: 51,446.6 points

• Previous ASI: 51,693.08points

• Percentage Day Change: 0.47%

• Y-T-D: 0.28%

• Market Cap: N28.021trillion

• Volume: 345.4 million

• Value: N8.2billion

• Deals: 4,184

NGX Top ASI gainers

• THOMASWY up + 9.43% to close at N1.16

• MBENEFIT up + 7.14% to close at N0.30

• ACADEMY up + 5.65% to close at N1.31

• LASACO up + 4.44% to close at N0.94

• CHAMS up + 4.35% to close at N0.24 NGX

Top ASI losers

• NEM down – 10.00% to close at N4.05

• CHELLARAM down – 9.90% to close at N1.82

• CHAMPION down – 9.58% to close at N4.34

• CORNERST down – 6.67% to close at N0.56

• HONYFLOUR down – 4.96% to close at N2.30

Top 3 by Volume

• FBNH – 151,387,974

• BUACEMENT– 30,458,503

• ZENITHBANK – 25,459,183

Top 3 by Value

• BUACEMENT – N2,919,560,060

• FBNH– N1,696,960,422

• NESTLE – N1,019,395,554