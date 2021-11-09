Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed on a bullish note, occasioned by gains in the share prices of Airtel Africa and MTN Nigeria by 10% and 9.62% respectively.

The All Share Index appreciated by 2.93% to close at 43,246.87 points from the previous close of 42,014.50 points.

Investors gained N643 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew 2.93% to close at N22.569 trillion from the previous close of N21.926 trillion.

An aggregate of 443.61 million units of shares were traded in 5,233 deals, valued at N5.048 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 18 equities emerged as gainers against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Airtel Africa led other gainers with 10% growth, closing at N858 from the previous close of N780.

Red Star Expres, Cutix and MTN Nigeria among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.94%, 9.91% and 9.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Conoil led other price decliners as it sheds 9.80% of its share price to close at N23 from the previous close of N25.5.

CWG, Custodian Investment and Honeywell Flour among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.73%, 9.47% and 9.07% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 81.23 million units of its shares in 67 deals, valued at N121.85 million.

UACN traded about 67.24 million units of its shares in 57 deals, valued at N706.44 million.

FBNH traded about 42.24 million units of its shares in 305 deals, valued at N473.45 million.

