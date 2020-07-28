Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index grew to 1.46% to settle at 24,783.61 points from the previous close of 24,427.73 points on Friday.

Investors gained N186 billion as market capitalization appreciated by 1.46% to close at N12.929 trillion from the previous close of N12.743 trillion.

An aggregate of 169.998 million units of shares were traded in 4,336 deals, valued at N2.39 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 15 equities appreciated in their share prices against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Unity Bank led other gainers with 9.62% to close at N0.57 from the previous close of N0.52.

Lafarge (Wapco), Guaranty Trust Bank and Neimeth among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.59%, 7.62% and 7.14% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Mansard and UAC Properties led other price decliners as they both shed 10% of their share prices to close at N1.44

Seplat, Berger Paints and CAP Plc among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.99%, 9.84% and 9.76% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Flour Mills of Nigeria traded about 30.47 million units of its shares in 101 deals, valued at about N518 million.

Lafarge (Wapco) traded about 28.07 million units of its shares in 390 deals, valued at N335.84 million.

FBNH traded about 9.95 million units of its shares in 211 deals, valued at N49.77 million