The Nigerian equity market on Monday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index moved up by 0.03% to close at 97,747.27 points from the previous close of 97,722.28 points.

Investors gained N16 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.03% to close at N38.798 trillion from the previous close of N59.231 trillion.

An aggregate of 413.4 million units of shares were traded in 9,004 deals, valued at N5.34 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT led other gainers with 9.97% growth, closing at N8.49 from the previous close of N7.72.

EUNISELL, BETAGLASS, WAPCO, TANTALIZER and ACADEMY PRESS among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.00% each.

Percentage Losers

MECURE led other price decliners as it shed 9.65% of its share price to close at N11.70 from the previous close of N12.95.

THE INITIATES and THOMASWYAT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09% and 8.85% respectively.

Volume Drivers

JAPAULGOLD traded about 179 million units of its shares in 94 deals, valued at N379.7 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 31 million units of its shares in 545 deals valued at N775.5 million.

UBA traded about 17 million units of its shares in 683 deals, valued at N580.6 million.