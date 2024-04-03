Connect with us

International Breweries appoints Temitope Oguntokun as Executive Director
International Breweries appoints Temitope Oguntokun as Executive Director

International Breweries appoints Temitope Oguntokun as Executive Director

International Breweries Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the of Mrs. Temitope Oguntokun to the Board as an Executive Director.

Temitope Margaret Oguntokun is the Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Director of IBPLC, a member of the AB InBev Group. She is a business leader with a distinguished career spanning over two decades. Her professional journey is marked by multifaceted expertise in various disciplines, including Corporate Affairs, Journalism, Sustainability, Reputation Management, Government Relations / Policy Advocacy, Strategic Communications, Marketing Communications, and Change Management. Temitope is recognized for her remarkable stakeholder management skills, which she has employed in strategic advisory roles benefiting Boards, CEOs, Directors, cross-functional teams, government entities, communities, and other senior stakeholders. Her strategic projects have made significant contributions to businesses, simultaneously fostering positive impacts on society.

Mrs. Oguntokun holds a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Communications, Media, and Public Relations from the University of Leicester (UK); a Post-Graduate Diploma (PDG) in Communication Studies from Lagos State University. She also possesses both Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diplomas in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a Fellow and Executive Council Member of the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN), and a Member of the International Associations of Business Communicators (IABC).

