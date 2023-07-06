INEC slams 6-count charge on Yunusa-Ari, suspended Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has filed a six-count charge against Hudu Yunusa-Ari, its suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

INEC filed the charges at the high court in Yola, the state capital.

In a statement on Thursday, INEC said it took the action after reviewing the case file from the police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari.

The Police had arrested Yunusa-Ari over his actions during Adamawa State governorship election. He was granted administrative bail, then asked to report to the headquarters of the NPF every weekday.

Yunusa-Ari’s problems started after the supplementary election in Adamawa on April 15.

He announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the dramatic poll while the collation of results was still ongoing.

INEC nullified Yunusa-Ari’s decision and suspended him, while former President, Muhammadu Buhari, ordered a full investigation on the electoral commissioner and the security personnel that were around him when he made the declaration.

INEC then concluded the election and announced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.