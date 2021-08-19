Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has finally recognized former CBN governor, Prof Charles Soludo as the rightful candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for 6 November governorship polls in Anambra State.

INEC spokesperson, Chief Festus Okoye who announced the decision on Thursday, said the Commission relied on an Abuja Court of Appeal judgement to make the switch.

INEC had hitherto cleared a factional candidate, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, as the APGA candidate for the election.

Stung by the switch, the Chief Victor Oye-led faction robustly challenged the cases that the Jude Okeke-led faction spread in several courts.

APGA lawyers simultaneously defended and challenged legal traps set for the Oye faction in Kano, Abuja, Awka and Owerri.