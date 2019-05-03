Industrial Goods, two other sectors sustains market positive sentiment

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 0.14 per cent on Friday and extended positive momentum to two consecutive trading sessions to close the trading week.

The gain was impacted by appreciated recorded by Industrial goods, Banking and Lotus Islamic Sectors. Market breadth closed positive recording 23 gainers as against 19 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 40.27 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.14 per cent to close at 29,212.00 points.

Similarly, Market Capitalization increased by N15.83 billion representing a growth of 0.14 per cent to close at N10.98 trillion.

COURTVILLE emerged the top gainer while both GOLDINSURE & CHAMS emerged as top losers.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; CCNN (+8.56%), UACN (+2.94%), HONYFLOUR (+2.61%), TRANSCORP (+2.46%), WEMABANK (+1.37%), GUARANTY (+1.36%), SEPLAT (+0.85%), UBA (+0.75%), FBNH (+0.68%), and NB (+0.46%). (GTI)