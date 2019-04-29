Industrial, banking sectors keep Nigerian equity market bearish, loses 0.74%

The Nigerian equity market continued its downturn on Monday on the back on losses by the industrial and banking sectors.

The All Share Index (ASI) declined by 219.35 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.74 per cent to close at 29,521.06 points, while Market Capitalization dipped N82.44 billion, representing a dip of 0.74 per cent to close at N11.09 trillion.

The Industrial sector lost 2.94 per cent, while the banking sector shed 1.15 per cent and all other sectors were in the red except the insurance and customer goods sectors.

VERITASKAP gained 10 per cent to top 24 other gainers, while CCNN shed 9.71 per cent emerged top loser among as 25 other losers.

A total of 290.19 million shares worth N2.16 billion in 4,302 deals were traded by investors on Thursday with Japaul Oil emerging the most active stock, having traded 60.42 million shares valued at N17.98 million.