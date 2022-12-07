The Imo Women Elite Club, IWEC, has set plans in place for the inauguration of its international foundation and the induction of its new members, at an event in which the mental health challenges of women and girls will be brought to the fore.

The ceremony, which is billed to take place on Saturday, April 2023 at the Jazzy J Banquet Hall, 5134, Old National College Park, GA, by 8:00pm (Eastern Time) will have as its theme, “Every Woman Wins Global Health Initiative.”

IWEC’s President, Mrs Nkemdi Onyirimba, said, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the club, Evelyn Childs, that during the event, emphasis will be on how the club can support the mental health problems of individuals .

“The club is set up to among other things; support and encourage women professionals and their personal development through education and training, foster unity among Imo indigenes both at home and in the diaspora, initiate and organize self-help programmes and projects in North America and Imo state, as well as provide strong professional network among its members,” Onyirimba quipped

IWEC is a club for women who are from Imo state, married to Imo men or adopted by Imo indigenes who are resident in North America or in Imo State.