Immigration deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in methodist church election

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has deported a Zimbabwean Bishop, Eben K. Nhiwatawi, for participating in the Methodist Church leadership election process while in Nigeria on a tourist visa.

Bishop Nhiwatiwa was earlier taken into custody in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, for allegedly entering the country with invalid travel documents.

He arrived in Nigeria on August 21, 2024, to oversee the election of a new bishop for the church’s Nigerian chapter, following the resignation of Bishop John Wesley Yohanna.

But during a meeting with church members in Yola, Adamawa State, on Friday, August 23, 2024, he was reportedly taken into custody by Nigerian immigration officers.

After several hours of detention at the Yola Immigration office, he was confined to his hotel under immigration guard before being transferred to Abuja on August 24, 2024, where he was held at the Immigration Headquarters.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, on Wednesday, the NIS described the Bishop’s actions as a clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the tourist visa, as outlined in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

“On 24th August 2024, Mr Eben K. Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean Bishop, was apprehended in Yola, Adamawa State, for violating Immigration protocols,” the statement reads.

“The Bishop arrived in the country on 21st August 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) meant solely for tourism purposes.

“However, he was found to be participating in the Methodist Church leadership election process, which is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

“In light of the above, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, with Ministerial approval, has ordered his immediate repatriation from the country.

“While the Service encourages the lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development, it will not tolerate any violation of the country’s Immigration laws.

“The Service remains committed to preserving the country’s national security and will continue to monitor the activities of foreigners for such purposes.”

