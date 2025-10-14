GITEX GLOBAL 2025: Serbia to host 1st GITEX Ai as S’East Europe emerges new frontier for global tech, AI expansion

The acclaimed world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence (AI) event, GITEX GLOBAL 2025, opened in Dubai on Monday with record-breaking participation, unveiling bold global expansions and transformative partnerships, including the launch of GITEX Ai Serbia, the first-ever GITEX event in Southeast Europe.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, GITEX Ai Serbia will debut at the Belgrade Fair from 26–27 May 2027, coinciding with EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

The announcement, made during the opening day of GITEX GLOBAL, marks a major milestone in extending the GITEX network into new regions and positioning Southeast Europe as an emerging global hub for innovation, digitalisation, and AI development.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 Sets Record Scale and Global Impact

The 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, themed “The Race Beyond Innovation: AI, Geopolitics, and the Global Economic Reset”, has drawn over 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, and delegations from 180 nations. The five-day event, running from 13–17 October 2025, brings together ministers, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to shape the global AI economy and foster cross-border cooperation.

Opening discussions on the main stage, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, underscored the UAE’s leadership in building an innovation-driven economy:

“The United Arab Emirates, thanks to the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership, is not merely participating in the global race for innovation; it is shaping its contours and cementing its foundations.”

The event also featured global voices such as Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commission’s Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation; Hon. Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister for AI and Digital Innovation; and Amandeep Gill, UN Envoy for Digital Technologies. Together, they examined AI’s impact on global economic structures, deep-tech ecosystems, and policy frameworks.

Industry giants including Oracle, AWS, HCL Software, BlackBerry, and e& unveiled groundbreaking technologies in AI, cloud computing, robotics, and mobility, while countries such as Brazil, Spain, Canada, Türkiye, and Chile showcased their national tech ecosystems through pavilions and strategic partnerships.

GITEX Ai Serbia: Gateway to Europe’s Emerging Digital Corridor

The introduction of GITEX Ai Serbia represents a major step in GITEX’s global expansion – now spanning 14 cities across multiple continents. The event aims to accelerate Southeast Europe’s digital transformation by attracting investment, fostering innovation, and connecting regional tech ecosystems with the global AI community.

Marko Čadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, described the initiative as a historic opportunity for Serbia:

“Hosting GITEX Ai Serbia during EXPO 2027 marks an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our nation’s digital transformation journey on the world stage. We hope to impress investors with the strength of our education system and our capacity for technological innovation.”

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC and CEO of KAOUN International, said the move embodies GITEX’s mission to champion future-shaping innovation worldwide:

“GITEX Ai Serbia will rally inter-country cooperation and co-create a new world paradigm by connecting Southeast Europe with the world’s most influential tech leaders.”

Serbia’s ICT sector, already one of Southeast Europe’s strongest, contributes 10% of national GDP and generated a record US$4.3 billion in exports in 2024, a tenfold increase over 12 years. With an AI development investment plan worth US$82 million through 2027, the country aims to boost ICT exports to US$11.7 billion and expand its digital workforce to 140,000 professionals by 2027.

Expand North Star 2025: Scaling Startups and Global Investment

Running alongside GITEX GLOBAL at Dubai Harbour, Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest startup and investor event, celebrated its 10th anniversary by hosting 2,000 startups and 1,200 investors from 180 countries. This year, Brazil served as Country Partner, joined by first-time participants from Ecuador and Chile, reflecting GITEX’s expanding global footprint.

Brazil’s ApexBrasil COO, Tatiana Riera, highlighted the UAE’s growing influence as a nexus for international innovation partnerships:

“It’s not just about showcasing startups, but co-creating the future between Brazil, the UAE, and the rest of the world.”

Similarly, Ecuadorian Ambassador Felipe Ribadeneira and Chilean trade leaders hailed the event as a bridge to new markets, citing plans for expanded cooperation in AI, healthcare, fintech, and logistics.

The event also attracted top-tier venture capitalists managing over US$1.1 trillion in assets, reaffirming Dubai’s role as a magnet for global innovation and investment.

A Unified Global Vision for the Intelligence Economy

Together, GITEX GLOBAL, GITEX Ai Serbia, and Expand North Star underscore the rapid evolution of the global tech landscape – anchored in AI, innovation, and inclusive growth.

From Dubai to Belgrade, the GITEX network continues to redefine how nations, startups, and corporations collaborate in building the Intelligence Economy, one where AI, digital transformation, and human creativity converge to shape the future.