OBINNA EZUGWU

President of Africa Development Bank, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has praised the chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his commitment to the completion of the Dangote Refinery at Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.

Adesina who visited the $16 billion refinery billed to come on stream in the third quarter of the year, with Alhaji Dangote at the weekend, took to Twitter to note that its realisation is shows that Africa has the capacity to industrialize.

“I was very impressed with Dangote’s refinery and petrochemical industrial zone. A $16 billion investment,” Adesina said.

“The largest single train refinery in the world. It shows Africa’s power to industrialise. A game changer for Nigeria and Africa. Well done @AlikoDangote. I am proud of you.

“Aliko Dangote is quite an inspirational and visionary business leader. For anybody to have done what I have seen here, I think that person deserves world class kudos for that… I see a company that I will proudly call Africa’s growth accelerator company.”