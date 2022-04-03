Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has asked members of his church not to distract his attention with the politics of 2023, as according to him, he has no candidate.

Adeboye, 80, who was responding to suggestions that he is backing Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s alleged presidential aspiration, noted that he doesn’t support any candidate or political party because he is the father of all.

Recall that the RCCG had last month, established an office of Politics and Governance ahead of the 2023 general elections to “coordinate and support the engagement” of its church members “vying for political offices.”

The development had prompted speculations that the church is setting up a structure to support the alleged presidential aspiration of Osinbajo, who a senior pastor of the church.

But addressing the controversy at a Special Thanksgiving Service of the church on Sunday, Pastor Adeboye said he doesn’t even vote during elections because political party is represented in the church and he is the father of all.

“I understand that some people have been writing all manners of articles about instructions that have been passed to all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God,” Pastor Adeboye said.

“Let me make it loud and clear and please I want you to listen with anointed ears and anointed hearts, Pastor Adeboye is not and will never be a politician. I have never been, I will never be, that is not my calling, I am called to be a pastor. That is what God called me to be, that is why you don’t have me carrying a very big title. He said to me clearly, you’re to be Pastor. So, I am a pastor, I have said it again and again and again, I am not even a prophet, I only hear from Him once in a while and that will come in as I continue in my little talk with you today. Because, I need to get this clear once and for all.”

The clergy who turned 80 recently, emphasized his calling is to be a pastor and not a politician, noting that his assignment has nothing to do with partisan politics.

“My assignment is to pray for you, pray for Nations including Nigeria, my assignment has nothing to do with partisan politics, don’t distract my attention,” he said.

“You will bear me out, those of you who are genuine members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, I have never told you, this is the fellow you should vote for, have I ever said that once? Whether in secret or in the open? Never! I have never said: this is the party you should belong to; I have never said it, I will never say it and you know why?

“In the Redeemed Christian Church of God every party is heavily represented, everyone, APC, PDP, APGA, LABOUR PARTY and some party that you don’t even know their names, the only reason I have never voted is that if I vote for anyone, I will be unjust to the rest of my children, I am the Father of all and I like it that way. All I am saying and I am saying it loud and clear, as a Nigerian, every one of you, you’re all Nigerian, you’re Nigerian before you became a Christian, because nobody is born a Christian, you’re a true Christian after you gave your life to Jesus Christ. Amen!”

