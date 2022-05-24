'I'm being held hostage by EFCC' - Okorocha cries out

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said he is being held hostage by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC operatives had on Tuesday, besieged the Abuja home of the Imo West Senator, and have since reinforced.

Okorocha, a presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who addressed journalists amid the siege, said the operatives were preventing him from attending the party’s screening.

”Frankly speaking, the situation I find myself is a situation of what I call hostage. Policemen and EFCC operatives are currently in my compound and they want to possibly whisk me away… my gate is blocked,” he said.

The Imo West senator wondered why his house would be invaded on the screening day of all the Presidential aspirants of APC, saying he never received any invitation or got court summons from any quarters.

”All I am asking for now is to allow me to go for my screening because I am a Presidential aspirant and our election comes up on Sunday. If I am not allowed to go for this screening, I might miss it,” he said.

”I am not an unknown person in the country. I have an address and people know me in the country. All what it takes for the EFCC is to send me an invitation and I will gladly oblige.”