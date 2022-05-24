Adebayo Obajemu

Victor Alewo Adoji has won primary for Kogi East Senatorial District.

The banker-turned politician, on Monday emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi East Senatorial District for the 2023 general election.

He polled 117 votes to defeat Engr. Aminu Suleiman, Elder Ubolo Okpanachi and Isaac Alfa, a former Chief of Air Staff and senator, and who scored 54, 43 and 20 respectively.

Widely seen as a grassroots politician, he contested the senatorial election during the last 2019 general elections but lost.

Adoji has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Igala Kingdom (Kogi State) in several areas, especially around education, youth empowerment.

Mr Adoji, in an interview with journalists, thanked the party’s delegates for their overwhelming support and confidence they had in him.

He said the victory was the beginning of a new dawn in Kogi, particularly the Kogi East while expressing confidence for victory in the general election.

The silent philanthropist assured Kogi East people that his presence in the National Assembly would impact the generality of the state in areas of economy, security and infrastructural development.

The election was peaceful and monitored by a team of joint security agents, the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the media.