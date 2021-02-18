From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Abia State governor, Dr Okezie lkpeazu has assured of his government’s preparedness to encourage relevant institutions and organisations that will ensure availablity of gas for cooking and for automobile purposes in the state and beyond.

The governor who gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund Management Borad led by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Bobboi at government house Umuahia, said the present administration is enthusiastic and interested in being part of the states that will reap from the federal government’s policy on gas utilization.

The governor, represented by the deputy Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, stated that recognising the fact that Abia is an oil producing state with large deposits of gas and also appreciating the importance and use of gas over DPK , premium Motor Spirit and Liquifid Natural Gas, the state will want to cue in and join the band wagon of people shifting away from the use of fosil, kerosene and fuel for the benefit of all.

He urged them to expedite action and introduce any state willing to cue in in view of the federal government’s mandate on the need to diversify to gas.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board, Mr Bobboi who disclosed that their visit was prededicated on invitation by the Abia Governor, Dr Okezie lkpeazu to collaborate with the state government in the development of the Oil and Gas sector following the mandate by the Federal government in setting up a Committee through the Ministry of Petroleum to promote the use and utilization of gas.

Mr Bobboi said the Petroleum Equalisation Fund Management Board is seeking for closer collaboration between them and the Abia State government in particular and the governor’s forum to support the utilization of gas and look forward to realising the project.

The Courtesy call attracted the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Associate Prof. ACB Agbazuere, Body of Permanent Secretaries, top Govt Officials and stakeholders in the Oil Industry.