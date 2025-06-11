Ibas presents ₦1.48trn 2025 budget, blames sabotage by suspended Rivers officials

Amid the ongoing political crisis and emergency administration in Rivers State, Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas on Tuesday unveiled a ₦1.48 trillion 2025 budget proposal before the House of Representatives, outlining ambitious plans to rebuild critical infrastructure, improve social services, and foster inclusive development.

Presenting the budget to the House Committee on Rivers State Oversight, Ibas expressed concern over what he described as “deliberate sabotage” by some suspended state officials, whom he accused of withholding crucial data required for a comprehensive fiscal plan.

“Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of expenditures already undertaken during the first quarter of the fiscal year by the suspended administration,” he told lawmakers.

The proposed budget, which was transmitted to the National Assembly with presidential approval pending a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the state’s budget process, projects ₦1.4 trillion in revenue. The budget framework is aligned with the Rivers State Development Plan (2017–2027) and national appropriation standards.

Key Allocations

Mr. Ibas detailed major sectoral investments, including:

₦324.5 billion for infrastructure and transportation

₦55 billion to expand and relocate the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital

₦50 billion for the upgrade of zonal hospitals

Advertisement

₦38.85 billion for shoreline protection and erosion control

₦30 billion for zonal secondary schools

₦5.75 billion for rehabilitating primary schools

₦2.5 billion for women’s economic empowerment initiatives

₦3 billion for youth resource centres

₦20 billion to recapitalise the Rivers State Microfinance Bank for MSME support

₦117 billion for pensions, gratuities, and other employee benefits

Ibas said the budget was designed to ratify earlier expenditures lawfully while maintaining transparency and accountability. He emphasized a vision for an inclusive Rivers State where “every citizen with a carefully planned idea can access funding, regardless of ethnicity or political affiliation.”

Lawmakers Respond

Advertisement

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, commended the administrator for the comprehensive presentation and reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting the emergency administration in Rivers.

“We will work with you to restore stability, peace, and development in Rivers State,” Ihonvbere said, while assuring the public of diligent budget scrutiny.

He also acknowledged the people-focused priorities in the proposal. “The emphasis on social welfare, especially pension payments and women’s empowerment, shows a deep understanding of what people truly need,” he added.

The committee pledged to begin detailed budget defence sessions in the coming weeks, promising a transparent review process to ensure fiscal discipline and efficient delivery of services under the emergency governance structure.