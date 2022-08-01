The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reiterated his undying love for Nigeria and his readiness to die in the country, rather than live free in a foreign land.

In a virtual interactive session with more than 1,000 members of his foremost support group, the Peter Obi Support Network, Obi said that even though he has everything he needs to obtain resident permits and citizenship rights in any part of the world he wishes, he has deliberately avoided taking any resident permit from any other country of the world because he believes that Nigeria is the “only country I have.

“When I left the UK after residing there for over 10 years, I returned everything that belonged to them. I have a singular focus on Nigeria, and I do not think I need the citizenship or residence rights of any other country when I haven’t finished exploiting my nature-given rights and privileges as a Nigerian.

“If I am out of Nigeria today and there is a war in Nigeria, I will find a way to return to Nigeria because I will rather die in my country, Nigeria, than live free in another man’s country.”

The presidential hopeful expressed confidence that Nigeria can and will come out of the woods of failed political leadership.

He urged everyone, especially those in the diaspora, to contribute to Nigeria’s development in whatever capacity they could.

Speaking on how much he was ready to sacrifice for Nigeria’s survival and progress, Obi shared a story of how he had to relocate from the United Kingdom to Nigeria after spending over 10 years contributing his quota to Nigeria’s economic and social development.

Responding to a question about his plans for Nigerians living in the diaspora by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of POSN, Obi commended the efforts of diaspora Nigerians in developing the country and urged them not to relent because no matter how comfortable they get in another country, Nigeria will always be their home.

“I love Nigeria irrevocably, and I believe no matter how far we travel or how successful we become outside Nigeria, we can never have another country to call our own but Nigeria. This is why I have continued to do whatever I can within my personal and group capabilities to support Nigeria’s march to greatness.”