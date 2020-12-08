Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has dissociated himself from the fresh suit instituted by the former National Vice Chairman (South South), Hilliard Eta, challenging the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), which he chaired.

Oshiomhole in a statement titled, ‘My Position Has Not Changed,’ issued on Monday, said he was not the plaintiff in the matter as the court documents clearly showed.

“In reporting the legal action taken by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee of the APC, some attributions have been made to the effect that the plaintiff is an ‘ally of Oshiomhole’ or an “associate of Oshiomhole.” The court documents are clear on who is the plaintiff,” the statement said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 21-member NWC under my leadership largely worked cohesively and harmoniously. The only exceptions were those of the three members used by forces desperate to take control of the party.

“The majority of 18 members worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody. When the National Executive Committee in its wisdom dissolved the NWC, I immediately announced publicly that I accepted the decision, regardless of its illegality or otherwise, as it affected my position as national chairman.”

Oshiomhole further explained that he personally announced his decision not to contest his removal from office for personal reasons, noting that some of his colleagues in the dissolved NWC didn’t share his views with regards to his decision not to contest the dissolution in court.

He, however said, “I can only accept responsibility for my own decision.

Subsequently, I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman.”

The former APC chairman said it would be mischievous to insinuate that he was surreptitiously contesting the matter in court after publicly denouncing the same.

Oshiomhole also said, “That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman.”