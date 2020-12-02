Kunle Idowu

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday posited that he has no grudge with the Are Kakanfo of Yoruba Land and chieftain of the Idea People’s Congress, Chief Gani Adams.

Chief Obasanjo made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta by his special Media Assistant, Mr Kehinde Akinyemi.

The former President was reacting to some publications that he was at the Lagos residence of an Afenifere Chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo to reconcile with Gani Adams.

He declared that his visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo, where he met Gani Adams was not on reconciliatory mission.

According to Obasanjo, “It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and I met Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only,” he said