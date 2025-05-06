Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has narrated a harrowing experience he had in the United States when a stray bullet pierced through the window of his hotel room.

He shared the terrifying experience on his Instagram page, posting a video of the damaged window and bullet hole.

Seun, who said he was really shocked took a swipe at the perception of safety in America.

In the video, Seun Kuti stated that he was in his hotel room, having his siesta, when the bullet suddenly came through the window.

“I read somewhere that these are the civilised people. Tell me you are in America without telling me you are in America. I am in my hotel room just chilling and boom this happened”, he said.