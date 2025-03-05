Abdul-Azeez Adediran, widely known by his moniker Jandor, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, has said that he lost the Lagos gubernatorial election because of Peter Obi effect.

Jandor stated this while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

According to him, his campaign gathered significant pace before the February 25, 2023 elections.

However, the sudden shift in voter dynamics altered the outcome.

“We did everything, but that wave came and swallowed the whole thing. Nobody saw that coming,” Jandor said.

When asked, “If not for Peter Obi’s influence in the presidential election, would you have won the governorship election?” Jandor responded, “Absolutely, I probably would have won the election at the governorship election.”

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 762,134 votes to emerge winner.

The candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, polled 312,329 votes, while Jandor scored 62,449 votes.