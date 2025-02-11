Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, has said he did not order the arrest of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, an Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth leader by the police.

Ogboayaka was arrested by the police over his comments regarding the recent violent attacks at Amagu Nkalaha by suspected herdsmen, which resulted in loss of lives and property.

Ogboayaka, said to be a loyalist of David Umahi, a former governor of the state and current minister of works, had reportedly suggested that the governor was informed of the impending attack but he failed to act. And following his arrest, accusing fingers were pointed at the governor from some quarters.

But in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, the governor emphasized his commitment to justice, peace, and the protection of all residents of Ebonyi State.

“The role of the governor is to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard lives and property, not to interfere with law enforcement procedures,” Uzor said.

He denied claims that Nwifuru was involved in Igboayaka’s arrest following the deadly attack at Amagu Nkalaha.

Uzor alleged that Igboayaka had publicly admitted knowledge of the attack before it occurred, raising questions about his involvement.

“Intelligence available to us does not indicate that Igboayaka is affiliated with the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) or the Directorate of State Services (DSS). Rather, he leads a factional arm of an Igbo socio-cultural group,” Uzor stated.

The governor condemned the attack on Amegu Nkalaha and affirmed his commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The administration is working closely with security agencies to prevent further violence. We urge the public to disregard false narratives misrepresenting the governor’s role in this matter,” Uzor concluded.