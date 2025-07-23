‘How Sowore bungled police protest objectives’

National Coordinator of the Integrity Youth Alliance, Kelvin Adegbenga, has stated that Omoyele Sowore botched a protest by the ex-police officials that could have led to better results for the pensioners.

In his view, many observers had expected a well-orchestrated people-centred campaign that could lead to significant improvements when Sowore came up with plans to spearhead a protest supposedly in favour of better welfare for the Nigeria Police Force.

He claimed: “But the results have told a different tale, one of lost chances, conflicting interests, and eroding public confidence. What started as an admirable cause soon lost its strategic clarity and moral compass.

“Sowore’s original call inspired some Nigerians to participate in the demonstration. It is often acknowledged that rank-and-file police officers face subpar working conditions, low pay, and insufficient operational resources. He seemed to portray himself as a champion of justice and those who uphold it by bringing these concerns to light.

Adegbenga added : “However, it did not take long for political undertones to overshadow the core objectives. Critics, including civil society groups and pro-police advocacy bodies like the Integrity Youth Alliance, argued that the protest was less about police welfare and more about advancing an anti-government agenda. The timing, rhetoric, and confrontational tone led many to view the initiative as part of a broader political campaign rather than a sincere call for institutional reform.

“The absence of support or involvement from the Nigeria Police Force was arguably the most obvious weakness in Sowore’s plan. The organisation it purported to support never formally approved the protest. Indeed, several law enforcement officials and public relations representatives distanced themselves from the campaign, casting doubt on its validity.”

“Rather than building partnerships with police welfare associations or initiating dialogue with stakeholders within the security sector, the protest was launched in a manner that alienated those it purportedly represented. This disconnect significantly weakened its credibility and undercut any momentum it might have had.”

The national coordinator added that the protest mostly depended on social media rhetoric and intermittent street action, which, although dramatic, seldom led to long-term institutional change, rather than involving the public and stakeholders through inclusive forums.

“In conclusion, Sowore’s police protest began with the potential to highlight a deeply rooted issue in Nigeria’s security architecture, the welfare of police officers. However, that opportunity was lost in a fog of political confrontation, strategic missteps, and messaging failure.

Advertisement

“To achieve real change, future campaigns must be built on inclusive dialogue, well-defined objectives, and genuine engagement with all stakeholders, especially those directly affected. Without this, even the most well-intentioned protest risks being lost in the noise,” he stated.

Immediately after the exercise, the activist raised an alarm over his missing Ray-Ban glasses, as a camera captured a man pulling them off his face. In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Sowore alleged that one “Aku Victor Chiemere, a staff cameraman under the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi,” stole the item.

He wrote: “Yesterday, during the historic #PoliceProtest at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, Aku Victor Chiemere, a staff cameraman under the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, stole my Ray-Ban AI smart glasses.

“This act is not only criminal, it is a reprehensible criminal behaviour orchestrated by a senior police officer.

“I am demanding the immediate return of my stolen property and the prosecution of both CSP Muyiwa Adejobi and Aku Victor Chiemere for theft, conspiracy, and official misconduct.”