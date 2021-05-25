The Ebonyi State police command has explained that an explosion which happened in the Afikpo area of the state was caused by a grenade detonated by a police officer, Idi Aminu.

The command said Mr. Aminu who is attached to 32 PMF in Afikpo police was been killed by the explosive device.

In a statement, its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, the Ebonyi police command, explained that the police officer mistakenly hit the device which killed him.

She stressed that there was no bomb explosion in Ebonyi state contrary to initial speculations.

Odah added that the incident was an accident, appealing to the public to disregard the reports that the deceased was a suicide bomber.

Also in a statement, Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, also debunked the rumor of a suicide attack in Ebonyi.

“My attention has been drawn to a news making the round in some section of the media that there was an explosion of a suicide bomb in Afikpo, Ebonyi State this afternoon.

“The above news is in sharp contrast to the reality as the incident was a grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location that accidentally exploded. A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some mobile police officers were servicing their APC machine. The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person, who has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“The general public is, therefore, charged to disregard the fake news as it is the handiwork of enemies of the state who are bent on causing panic where none exists,” the statement read.