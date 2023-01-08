Hoodlums burn Anambra police station

Hoodlums have set ablaze the Umuchu police station in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident that occurred on Sunday.

TheCable quoted him as saying that the station was under renovation at the time of the incident.

The facility was reportedly destroyed during the #EndSARS protest in 2020 and is just being renovated by the community leaders.

“The police station was still under renovation before the hoodlums came in the early hours today and set it ablaze,” Ikenga said.

“The situation is under control and calm has returned to the area. We want to use this opportunity to reach out to the people of the community to assist the police with information on the already ongoing investigation.”

The attack on Umuchu station comes less than two weeks after some gunmen attacked the Ihiala divisional headquarters with explosives.

In April 2022, gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Aguata, which resulted in three officers sustaining injuries.