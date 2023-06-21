The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling in the bail application of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to July 13, 2023.

The presiding judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, gave the order after hearing the arguments of all parties in the matter.

Emefiele, through his counsel, is challenging his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the denial of access to members of his family and counsel.

Counsel to both DSS and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation opposed the bail application of embattled CBN boss.

The respondents told the court that Emefiele is a flight risk.

Counsel for the respondents equally argued that the suspended CBN governor was being detained on the order of the Chief Magistrate Court of the FCT.