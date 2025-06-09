High cost of rams, others dampen Muslims’ Sallah

…as experts question the NBS inflation rate

For many Nigerian Muslims, the just-concluded Eid-el-Kabir celebration – a period typically marked by spiritual reflection, joyful sacrifice, and communal feasting – was overshadowed by economic hardship. Across the country, families struggled to meet the basic requirements of the festival, particularly the purchase of rams for sacrifice, a central tenet of the religious rite.

In Lagos and Ogun states, ram markets in Ibafo, Kara, and Agege bore witness to unusually low activity, as traders watched their stock go unsold and buyers lamented skyrocketing prices. This year’s Eid al-Kabir, rather than bringing joy and festivity, left many with anxiety and disappointment.

While the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that inflation was easing, the lived experience of ordinary Nigerians told a different story. Many citizens and experts alike are questioning the credibility of official inflation data in the face of persistent and painful price increases.

Price Difference

In the days leading up to the Eid, ram markets were unusually quiet. Traders like Usman Abubakar at the Ibafo market complained bitterly about the low patronage.

“Last year, by this time, we couldn’t keep up with demand,” he said, reflecting after the festival. “This year, we sat and watched. Many of our rams are still here.”

According to Abubakar, rams that sold for N150,000–N180,000 in 2024 went for between N250,000 and N280,000 this year, a 55% price increase. In some areas, prices surged even higher.

At Agege abattoir in Lagos, trader Ariyo Olarewaju, recounted the week with frustration. “The big rams we sold for N350,000 last year are now priced between N500,000 and N700,000. Some special breeds even hit N1 million,” he said. “People came, asked for prices, and walked away. Most couldn’t afford even the smallest ones.”

Advertisement

Sabo Abu, another ram seller in Kara, described the celebration as “the worst sales season in over a decade.” He added, “Before, we used to sell out before Sallah. This time, we’re still feeding some rams.”

For devout Muslims like Alhaji Musa Sanni, the inability to perform the symbolic sacrifice this year was emotionally distressing. “I have never missed Sallah sacrifice since I was 30,” he said. “This year, I simply couldn’t afford a ram. It’s painful, but I had to explain to my children that our faith also recognizes hardship.”

Many families adjusted by buying smaller animals like goats or chickens, while some chose to forgo the ritual altogether. The communal sharing of meat, a vital part of the celebration, especially for the needy, was significantly limited.

In Ajegunle, Lagos, Hafsat Musa and her neighbors opted for a joint celebration, pooling funds to buy a single ram, which they shared among four households.

“We couldn’t let the children go without meat, even if it was little,” she said. “But this Sallah didn’t feel like Sallah. No new clothes, no visitors, no joy.”

However, government may insist that the low key nature of the celebration is positive as people cut their coat according to their size as obtains in advanced countries, rather than indulging and n frivolous spending.

Mr. Mohammed Sani, a U.K based Nigerian Muslim, told BH that things are not done the same way there. There is communalism in the buying and distribution of the animals.

“We cannot slaughter animals physically as is done in other parts of the world. The mosque/Muslim communities will be represented in the government approved Animals slaughter center, who will perform the rites, and the animals are clean, bagged and dispatched to owners. I only managed to purchase a lap for my family,” he disclosed.

Some dealers blamed increased insurgency in the Northern borders, which affected the cost of supply, and also transport cost.

Advertisement

Sharp Spike in Food Prices

Beyond the cost of rams, essential food items required for the celebration also saw sharp increases. A 50kg bag of rice was selling for between N65,000 and N75,000 in major Lagos markets, compared to about N45,000 last year. A liter of vegetable oil rose from N1,700 to over N2,500.

Tomatoes, onions, peppers, yams, and even sachet water all saw upward price revisions within days to the festival, putting additional pressure on households already stretched thin by transportation and school expenses.

Mrs. Rukayat Lawal, a food vendor in Ogun State, said many of her regular customers reduced their food orders drastically this year. “Last year, I cooked for 20 families. This year, I only did five. Most people told me they just boiled rice at home with no meat.”

Between Figures and Reality

While the National Bureau of Statistics reported that headline inflation dropped to 23.71% in June 2025—down from 24.23% in March, and 23.18% in February—many Nigerians say these figures don’t match the rising prices in the markets.

Food inflation also reportedly fell to 21.26% in April, down from 23.51% in February. Yet, across the country, the cost of living appears to be rising, not falling.

Economist and lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr. Ibrahim Ayoola, believes the disconnect between official statistics and economic reality is growing too large to ignore.

“Technically, a decline in the inflation rate means that prices are still going up, but at a slower pace,” he explained. “But what Nigerians see is that they paid N45,000 for rice last year, and now they’re paying N70,000. You can’t expect them to believe things are getting better.”

Advertisement

He added that structural factors like insecurity, transportation bottlenecks, fuel costs, and naira depreciation are contributing to sustained food inflation that is not captured in official narratives.

For Islamic clerics, this year’s economic pressure created both spiritual and logistical challenges. Imam AbdulKareem Yusuf of the Modupe Central Mosque in Ikorodu, said his congregation witnessed a record number of exemptions from sacrificial rites.

“Islam permits those who are financially unable to offer sacrifices to abstain, but it’s still emotionally difficult for believers,” he said. “This Sallah, the prayers were more about survival and less about celebration.”

He also noted that the mosque’s zakat collection and charitable donations were significantly lower than previous years, limiting their capacity to support poorer families.

Community groups and religious organizations tried to fill the gap. In some areas, mosques organized cooperative buying schemes to help members share the cost of rams or distribute food packs to the needy.

Fatima Bashir, a coordinator of a Muslim women’s association in Surulere, said their group raised funds from members abroad to help over 50 struggling families.

“Without that support, many homes would have gone without meat or celebration,” she said. “Our faith teaches compassion. The government may fail, but we must not fail one another.”

Economic Experts Warn of Widening Poverty Gap

Public finance analyst Dr. Tunde Kolawole, said the high cost of Eid celebrations is a reflection of deepening inequality in Nigeria.

Advertisement

“We’re seeing a celebration that was traditionally universal now becoming elite-only,” he said. “When the poor can no longer partake in religious or cultural events, you know the economy is broken.”

He criticized the government’s focus on headline numbers while ignoring the impact of inflation on quality of life. “When a civil servant earns N60,000 per month and a ram costs N500,000, there is no metric that can justify that reality.”

He urged the Federal Government to address key inflation drivers, such as logistics, insecurity in the North (where most livestock come from), and forex instability affecting import costs.

Back at the Kara livestock market, many traders are now counting their losses. Some borrowed money to bring rams from the North, and now face repayment challenges with unsold stock.

Ibrahim Jatau, a ram dealer from Katsina, said he had to transport 20 rams back home after failing to sell them in Lagos.

“We used to say Sallah is our harvest season,” he said. “Now it’s our debt season. Next year, I may not come by.”

Traders are also contending with poor infrastructure, rising transport fares, and security threats along supply routes—factors that add to the final price of rams.

“We don’t increase prices because we want to,” said Jatau. “It’s the system that’s broken.”

Political Ramifications and Government Apathy

Advertisement

The widespread hardship during this year’s Eid has added to public frustration over the state of the economy and the Tinubu administration’s perceived inaction.

Political analyst, Aminu Bako, described the muted celebrations as a “national red flag” that should concern the presidency.

“When a major religious holiday becomes inaccessible to the masses, it signals a breakdown in economic inclusion,” he said. “The silence from Abuja during this difficult Sallah is deafening.”

He argued that if urgent steps aren’t taken to address food inflation, the government risks alienating a large portion of the population, especially ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

The Eid of Endurance

For millions of Nigerian Muslims, Eid-el-Kabir 2025 will be remembered not for its joy or festivity, but for its hardships and sacrifices – most of them unintended.

In a country grappling with slow economic growth, currency devaluation, and policy missteps, even sacred traditions are not immune to market forces. While the rituals have ended, the questions remain: how did it become so difficult to celebrate? And what hope lies ahead?

As the last bones are cleared from communal feasts and traders count their losses, the echoes of a difficult Sallah ring louder than any festival prayer – calling for leadership, for reform, and for empathy.