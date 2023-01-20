Herdsmen behead eight in fresh Benue attack

Suspected herdsmen have beheaded eight people in an attacked on Abagana community opposite the Abagana Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State, killing eight people.

Reports said the killers beheaded and took away the heads of the victims, including an entire family of six. Eight other persons were wounded with three of them in critical condition.

The attack, which took place on Thursday night when the community had retired for the night, is the second in two years in an attempt to hit the Abagana IDP camp where hundreds of internally displaced persons have been living since January 2018 when armed herdsmen attacked and killed seventy-three persons in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state, Channels TV reported.

The Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on security matters, Colonel Paul Hemba (retd), told Channels that rescue operations by the police are underway and the search for survivors or more bodies is ongoing.

Colonel Hemba said the attack took place at about 9.00 pm on Thursday and that women and children were among those killed. Those injured have been moved to the hospital for medical care.

A message from him read, “Suspected Fulani bandits attacked Abagana opposite the IDP camp last night at about 21:00hrs. So far, eight corpses, including women and children, have been recovered, and eight others seriously injured were evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Some of the bodies were beheaded and the heads were taken away. The bushes are still being combed for more victims.”

The family killed consisted of the father, mother, and four children, while two other bodies were recovered along the way.

“A man with his wife and four children were all wiped out in the attack,” Colonel Hemba said, adding that the casualty figure may likely rise “as three other persons were shot and may not survive the injuries in the chest”.