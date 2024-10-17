Herbert Wigwe’s family accuses Aig-Imoukhuede of plot to take over late banker’s assets

The family of Herbert Wigwe, the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Holdings, has accused his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede of taking indirect guardianship and custody of his assets and that of his children.

Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert were business allies who co-founded Access Bank after the left Garanty Trust Bank as directors in early 2000.

Herbert who passed away in a helicopter crash earlier in the year along with his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizzy, succeeded Aig-Imoukhuede after he finished his term as the Group CEO following CBN Directive in 2010 that forced Bank CEOs that had spent more than 10 years in office to step down.

Herbert grew the bank by acquiring Diamond Bank among others, and expanded its foothold across Africa. Following his passing, Aigboje returned as the chairman, and in the past months there have been controversies regarding concerns about the control of the Late Herbert’s assets.

A publication had accused Wigwe’s parents of filing a caveat at the Probate Registry, seeking to challenge the distribution of his estate as outlined in his will.

The caveat was reportedly filed under the direction of Pastor Shyngle, and supported by an affidavit from Christian Chukwuka Wigwe, who claims to be Herbert’s cousin.

But Shyngle dismissed the report in a statement on Tuesday by Emeka Wigwe, Herbert’s direct brother, for the family.

Emeka refuted the claims made in the report stressing that at no point had he requested 20 per cent of the estate of his late son.

Aig-Imoukhuede alleged of plotting takeover

Meanwhile, Christian Chukwuka Wigwe, a cousin of the late Herbert, has filed an Affidavit of Truth at the Lagos High Court Probate Registry, in which he stated that Aig-Imoukhuede is taking on a role that should rightfully belong to Pastor Shyngle Wige, the grandfather of the children.

In the affidavit and the accompanying documents dated October 7, 2024, Christian maintained that Pastor Shyngle should be the one to determine the welfare of his grandchildren David, Hannah and Great in accordance with African values and good order.

“In accordance with African values and good order, it will naturally be the father of the deceased, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, who will act as guardian to the minor children or at the very least, he will be consulted to ascertain who should act as guardian,” he stated.

“Pastor Shyngle Wigwe should ordinarily play a role in determining the welfare of his grandchildren. Given his fatherly role, his involvement in their upbringing would be both natural and beneficial.”

According to Christian, the act had made it difficult for Shyngle to act as “guardian for the children, particularly the minor children.”

Continuing, he said, “Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede is currently controlling the assets of the Late Herbert Wige. While Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, otherwise natural guardian of Herbert’s minor children, would usually not be bothered by this, the way Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede is handling the assets is grossly undermining Pastor Shyngle Wigwe’s role as guardian and the head of the Wigwe family.

“Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s access to Herbert’s funds gives him a certain level of influence over decisions that affect the deceased’s children. Although he is not their legal guardian, his control over the estate puts him in a position where he indirectly acts as one. This situation has made Pastor Shyngle Wigwe uneasy.”

He said Aig-Imoukhuede’s actions had raised concerns for Shyngle, who doubts that if this continues, the grandfather’s legal and natural role as guardian will be further eroded.

While Christian acknowledged Aig-Imoukhuede’s role in providing continued financial support to the deceased’s dependent parents, Shyngle and his wife Mrs. Stela ‘Affong-Wigwe, as well as covering the ongoing expenses related to the deceased’s children, he mentioned that Aig-Imoukhuede has not provided any formal updates or disclosed how these expenses are being met, or their impact on the overall Estate.

He said, “The absence of critical information or any accounting makes it unclear how much of the deceased’s wealth is being expended for the sustenance of the deceased’s dependents.”

Christian also mentioned that Aig-Imoukhuede’s domineering attitude, along with his unrestricted access to Herbert’s wealth, is causing some family members to align with him to gain his favor.

According to him, it is creating tension within the family, alienating other members and potentially causing rifts if not addressed properly.

Christian further pointed out in the court document that this development has effectively given Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede indirect control over the deceased’s assets, without being formally accountable to the beneficiaries or dependents of the estate, which goes against the deceased’s purported will.