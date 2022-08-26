A herbalist identified simply as Nurudeen has been arrested by Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly raping and obtaining money worth N10.4 from a woman seeking spiritual help from him in Aramoko-Ekiti, Ekiti West local government area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu who paraded the herbalist alongside other suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, the suspect raped the 50-year-old woman several times under the pretence of conducting a spiritual cleansing for her business.

The police spokesman added that the suspect threatened that the victim will die if she informed anyone, saying, ” victim decided to open up to her family members after she started noticing negative signs all over her body, lost her menstruation, lost her business and became very ill after which a family member informed the police which led to the arrest of the herbalist.”

Abutu said, ” The victim explained that she met Nurudeen in Aramoko-Ekiti sometime in September 2019 when her business was retrogressing and was told to meet him for some rituals in order to make her business flourish and stable.

“She narrated that between September 2019 and 2021, the herbalist has collected Eight Million Naira (N8,000,000:00) through bank transfers and an additional Two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N2,400,000:00) cash from her as the cost of the rituals.

“She further said that the suspect has had unlawful carnal knowledge of her more than three times since then and threatened that she will die if she informs anyone including her husband.”

He revealed that the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and collection of only N8 million from the victim, adding that the herbalist would soon be arraigned in court.

(Tribune)