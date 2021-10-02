OBINNA EZUGWU

Concerned residents of Lagos State domiciled within Eti-Osa Local Government, particularly Coastal area, have written a save our soul letter to the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu over an ocean surge that has submerged several houses in the area.

The concerned residents called on Sanwo-Olu to intervene and provide help to the affected communities which are around Okun Alfa axis (Alfa Beach) and its environs

The group which made the call in the letter to the governor by Hon. Sheriff Elegushi, its Convener; Hon. Azeez Raji Rasaki, Publicity Secretary and Co-Convener and Aare Barr. Oladotun Hassan, Co-Convener and Secretary, Legal Affairs, said more than 1000 families have been displaced, while businesses have perished and houses submerged under the ocean water.

They said Communities around Lafiaji Community, Okun Ajah Community, Okun Mopo Community, and many more are currently endangered, and could be swept off if nothing urgently is done to stop the ongoing Ocean Surge in the community.

“Your Excellency Sir, we are concerned citizens of Lagos State domiciled within Eti-Osa Local Government, particularly Coastal areas and affected communities around Okun Alfa axis(Alfa Beach) and its environs respectively,” the letter read.

“As we write with fear of the unknown; not certain of what will become of us in few days time, millions of lives and properties around our Coastal lines shores, currently facing unmitigated challenges as a result of the protracted Ocean Surge in the area.

“Our humble appeal is to request Your Excellency to commence immediate palliative of rock/sandfilling and construction of shoreline barricades that will protect the environment from being overrun by the looming beach Ocean Surge.”

The group called for a summit to discuss the protracted surge in the area

“As part of other measures is to seek Your Excellency partnership towards the hosting of the maiden edition of the Ocean Surge Summit, at a mutually agreed date, time and venue, where critical stakeholders from both private and public sector can cross-fertilize ideas on proffering immediate solutions and long-term growth plans to avert future occurrences of this stalemate in our environment,” the letter added.

“Kindly seek an audience/appointment at your earliest convenient date and time for onward presentation of our strategic plan of actions, based on professional and well researched technical inputs.”