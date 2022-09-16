H1'2022: Access Holdings grows gross earnings to N592bn

Access Holdings Plc has reported a gross earnings of N591.803 billion in the first half of 2022, representing a growth of 31.42 per cent yearon- year.

According to its unaudited half-year financials submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Limited, the bank also made significant improvements across key performance indicators.

The result is on the back of an inflationary year, where businesses and their consumers have had to deal with rising cost of goods and services.

The results indicate that the bank’s profit before tax rose marginally by 0.42 per cent to N97.791 billion from N97.379 billion reported in 2021. Profit after tax stood at N88.739 billion from N86.819 billion posted in 2021, representing a marginal growth of 2.21 per cent.

Interest income calculated using the effective interest rate rose by 22.51 per cent to N342.530 billion from N279.594 billion recorded in the half year of 2021.

According to the group, during the period under review, the Board of Directors proposed interim dividend of 20 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each on the 35,545,225,622 issued ordinary shares of 50k each payable to shareholders on the register of shareholding at the closure date. Withholding tax will be deducted at the time of payment