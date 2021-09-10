Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), GT Bank Holdco, has proposed an interim dividend of 30 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the first half of the year ended 30 June, 2021.

The proposal is subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of September 27, 2021.

On Tuesday October 12, 2021, the dividend which amounts to N8.83 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Monday, September 27, 2021, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated their Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts. Holders of GTCO’s GDR listed on the London Stock Exchange will also receive their dividend payment subsequently.

The bank’s registrar is Datamax Registrars Limited. The e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website HERE, or on GTCO’s website.

The holdco has 29,431,179,224 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N797.58 billion as at the time of filing this report. The bank’s shares opened trading on 10th of September, 2021 at N27.10 per share.