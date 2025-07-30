GZI donates protective kits to ASEPA, Abia govt urges corporate support for cleaner environment

The Abia State government has called on companies and residents to join hands in building a cleaner and more sustainable society, emphasizing that governance and environmental responsibility should not be left to government alone.

General Manager of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Mazi Ogbonnaya Okereke, made this appeal on Wednesday while receiving representatives of GZI, a leading aluminium beverage can manufacturer based in Aba, who donated protective kits for ASEPA sanitation workers.

Speaking during the presentation at the ASEPA headquarters, Okereke praised GZI for demonstrating strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), describing the gesture as a commendable show of commitment to the “New Abia” vision led by Governor Alex Otti.

“This is a laudable initiative. GZI chose to clothe and support our workers as they carry out their duties. We encourage other corporate organisations to emulate this and support not just the Abia government, but sub-national efforts across the country,” Okereke said.

He added that while the donation might appear modest compared to the company’s revenue, its significance lies in the firm’s willingness to show up and contribute. “GZI is a good corporate citizen. They pay their taxes, and this is an extra effort we deeply appreciate.”

Okereke further encouraged GZI to sustain its CSR efforts, noting that the support will go a long way in helping ASEPA meet its goal of transforming Abia’s environment into one comparable with global benchmarks like Rwanda and Singapore.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Kalu Mba-Nwoko, member representing Ohafia South State Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, said GZI’s gesture aligns with the objectives of HAB 31—a proposed law seeking to establish the Abia State Polluter Pays and Extended Producer Responsibility framework.

According to him, the bill aims to reawaken the consciousness of companies to support the state’s waste management efforts and hold producers accountable for the lifecycle of their packaging materials, particularly non-biodegradables.

“It’s unfortunate that some stakeholders, like the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP), are misinterpreting the bill. They focus solely on the penalties without considering the broader environmental benefits,” Mba-Nwoko said.

He assured GZI that a copy of the bill would be shared with them for review and input before passage, adding, “You’re already aligning with the intent of the bill, which is to promote cleaner communities through public-private partnership.”

Earlier, GZI representative Mr. Obi Nwankwo said the company was inspired by the visible improvements in sanitation under Governor Otti’s administration and decided to contribute to the efforts by donating protective kits for ASEPA workers.

“Since we are already active in CSR projects in the western parts of the country, we saw the need to replicate the same in Abia. For instance, in Aba, we are also constructing a 3.7-kilometre road—not for commercial returns, but to add value wherever we operate,” Nwankwo said.

He praised ASEPA’s dedication to environmental cleanliness, comparing the efforts to standards seen in countries like Singapore and Rwanda.

“In some places, you can pick a fruit from the street and eat it because it’s that clean. That’s the kind of society we want to help build. We’re glad ASEPA is working in that direction, and we’re happy to collaborate,” he added.

Nwankwo expressed confidence in ASEPA’s capacity to maintain the equipment, stating, “We’ve seen agencies where donated vehicles deteriorate within months. But ASEPA has demonstrated credibility and purpose.”

Also speaking, ASEPA Deputy General Manager for Ohafia Zone, Peter Ekekwe, commended GZI for their timely support, noting that the protective kits will greatly boost the morale and effectiveness of sanitation personnel across the state.

The event marked a renewed push for broader stakeholder engagement in Abia’s environmental reform, as the government seeks to institutionalise sustainable waste management practices through legislation and public-private collaboration.