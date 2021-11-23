Some unknown gunmen have attacked the police divisional headquarters in Arondizuogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, inflicting matchete cuts on the Divisional Police Officer.

The gunmen also razed the police station, and shot dead an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the attack which occurred about 2am on Monday, even as they burnt the DPO’s SUV.

The state police public relations officer, Michael Abattam confirmed the incident.

Same Monday, gunmen had killed a military officer when they attacked some soldiers in Awo Mmamma in the Oru East Local Government Area.

In reprisal, military men regrouped, stormed the town and allegedly burnt houses, including a hotel, fuel station, cars and shops.