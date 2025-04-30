GTBank Raises SMS Alert Fee to ₦6 From May 1 Amid Telecom Tariff Hike

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has announced an increase in its SMS transaction alert fee from ₦4 to ₦6 per message, effective Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The bank made this known in a notice to customers on Wednesday, citing the recent upward review of telecom tariffs by service providers.

The new fee will apply to all customers who receive transaction alerts via SMS.

Similarly, Ecobank Nigeria has also informed customers of an adjustment in its SMS alert fee, increasing the charge from ₦5 to ₦6 per message, also effective May 1.

Both banks attributed the change to updated tariff structures introduced by telecom operators.

GTBank said its decision is part of broader cost management efforts, as operational expenses in both the banking and telecommunications sectors continue to rise in response to inflation and regulatory shifts.

“Dear Valued Customer,” the notice stated, “Please be informed that effective Thursday, May 1, 2025, the SMS transaction alert fee will increase from ₦4 to ₦6 per message.”

“This adjustment is due to a recent increase in telecom rates as communicated by the telecommunication service providers.”

The bank emphasized that SMS alerts play a critical role in account monitoring and fraud prevention.

“Kindly note that transaction alerts are important and help you keep track and stay in control of activities on your account,” it said.

Customers who wish to opt out of SMS alerts can update their preferences by completing the transaction alert form available on the bank’s website and emailing it to [email protected].