By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A group within People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Unify Atikulated Nigerians Movement (UANM), has hailed the appointment of the former Chairman of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Jide Adeniji as the director of special duties, South for Atiku/ Okowa 2023.

The group noted that it’s a well deserved that would boast the chance of PDP in the coming general elections.

This is contained in a release issued and signed by its director general, south west, Alh. Remi Arogundade and Comrade Dayo Olatunde, Director of Operations and Strategy

UANM Southwest said the appointment of Dr. Adeniji is the right thing to have happened to the party.

UANM is a grassroots and polling unit based, political pressure group of the PDP in the southwest, with membership cut across various states.

It is actively consolidating the effort of PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections, with a view to returning all of the party’s candidates, particularly Atiku Abubakar and Sen Ifeanyi Okowa as next president and vice president of Federal Republic of Nigeria, respectively, in the 2023.

UANM, described Dr. Adeniji’s appointment as one of the best appointments.

“The Appointment of Engr (Dr) Jide Adeniji, who is former Chairman, Federal Road Maintenance Agency, is a ‘Passed Litmus Test’ for PDP and PCC leaderships, and evidence that PDP is a party that understands the ‘Path to Nigeria Recovery’ from the shackle of Economic , Security and Unity collapsing”

“Engr (Dr) Jide Adeniji, is one of the few Nigerians with integrity, a unifier, a politician and technocrat per excellenvery.

“As a bridge maker, it is the utmost believe of UANM and every well-meaning Nigerian that the appointment of Engr (Dr) Jide Adeniji as Director, Special Duty, PCC will go along way to pacify aggrieved members of the party and bring the required unity of purpose to the party at large.

This is particularly most in southern arm of PDP, thereby boosting the chances of all PDP candidates in the coming general elections, most especially Atiku Abubakar and Sen Ifeanyi Okowa.