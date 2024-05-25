A non-political sociocultural Group, Sapele Memories and Development Foundation, has scheduled its maiden reunion meeting for September, 2024.

Apart from those currently living in Sapele, Delta State, the Group is also made up of hundreds of people who are indigenes of Sapele and many non-indigenes who have had any reason to have lived, permanently resided or worked in the coastal town.

The planned weeklong activity is spiced with activities designed to awaken the zeal and zest of the people of the town to the need to rally for the rehabilitation and development of the town. Apart from sessions on the investment potentials of the town, sessions like boat regatta, games, ensemble of diverse cultural shows as well as talk shows are scheduled to feature as well as a social night of old school music as it was in the Sapele of your.

“We are definitely going to stage a fruitful and successful week of activities to revamp the memories of all to the good old days of Sapele and the need to revamp the town to not just its old glory but to greater heights of progress, prosperity and economic development,” said the Chairman of the Publicity Sub-committee of the Foundation, Mr Godwin Dudu-Orumen.

He continued, “we all recall what Sapele meant to the economy of the old Midwest and Bendel states. What happened to that envious status of the town? Where are the industries and related businesses that make Sapele tick many years ago? Why are the ever vibrant youths of Sapele of yore no longer identifying with the place? We have PHCN facilities in Sapele; yet there is never public power in Sapele. Why is this so? Just why is everybody that should help keeping quiet and prefering to live with the problems; thus causing more poverty in the land? These are issues among others that we intend to address beginning from our first reunion meeting come September.”

Even as delegations from the Foundation are being despatched to identified leaders in the town to acquaint them of the forthcoming event, the Group, at its last general meeting held Sunday, May 19, 2024, via zoom, announced that several decisions were taken as to further galvanise members and stakeholders across the globe on further preparations for the planned historic event.

