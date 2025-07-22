Group demands creation of Karadua State from Katsina

A non-governmental group, the Coalition of Funtua Community-Based Organisations, is demanding the creation of a new state from Katsina, which would be referred to as Karadua State.

The group issued the call on Monday afternoon at a public hearing town hall meeting on the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which was held at the State Secretariat in Katsina.

Comprising grassroots stakeholders, development actors, and civil society advocates, the group wants the state to be situated in Funtua Senatorial Zone, with additional council areas created to reflect population size, geographic spread, and administrative demands.

The group, which presented a memorandum to the public hearing committee through its vice-chairman, Engr Tukur Lawal, said the new state creation would help bring government closer to the people.

“Specifically, we propose the creation of Karadua State from the present Katsina South Senatorial Zone (also known as the Funtua Zone), comprising the following 11 Local Government Areas:

“Funtua, Bakori, Malumfashi, Kafur, Danja, Kankara, Sabuwa, Dandume, Faskari, Musawa, Matazu.

“Furthermore, in line with the constitutional requirement of creating viable administrative units, we propose the creation of additional local government areas to reflect current population size, geographic spread, and administrative demands.

“The formation of Karadua State will bring governance closer to the people; facilitate equitable resource allocation and infrastructural development; enhance political participation and representation; reduce marginalisation and improve security coordination at the grassroots.

“This request aligns with the spirit of federalism and supports national calls for restructuring to ensure balanced development across all zones,” the group added.

Speaking, chairman of the public hearing committee, Senator Ibrahim Ida, said the committee is collecting the group’s opinions as well as those of other groups about issues they want to see amended in the nation’s constitution.