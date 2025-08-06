Former Minister of Police Affairs and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, has delivered a scathing assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing it as a national disaster worse than the much-criticised government of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with Trust Television, Waziri warned that Nigeria is plunging deeper into crisis under Tinubu’s leadership, citing economic collapse, rising insecurity, and deepening ethnic divisions.

“If the Buhari government was a failure, the Tinubu government in the last two years is a disastrous catastrophe,” Waziri said. “It has failed in all ramifications, and the country has regressed.”

The former minister expressed dismay over what he described as the administration’s inability to address core national issues, accusing it of presiding over a collapsing economy and a surge in corruption.

“Insecurity is worsening across the country. Ethnic tensions are rising. The economy is in shambles. There’s no clear direction,” he said.

Waziri argued that Nigeria has become more polarised and fragile since Tinubu took office, and questioned the sincerity of those publicly endorsing the administration, particularly individuals from areas ravaged by banditry and violence.

“I am shocked when people whose local governments are overrun by bandits come on national television to praise the government,” he said. “It is both puzzling and disingenuous.”

He urged Nigerians to critically evaluate the government’s performance beyond choreographed media appearances and political endorsements, insisting that no administration overseeing such widespread decline has any moral ground to seek reelection.

“A government that has failed in every sector cannot sincerely ask for another term,” Waziri declared.