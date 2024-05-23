Gov Yusuf sacks Emir of Kano, approves reappointment of Sanusi

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, approved the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The governor also abolished the five new Emirates created by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and ordered the emirs to vacate their seats within 48 hours.

Recall that Sanusi fell out withi Ganduje, and was dethroned, following which Alhaji Ado Bayero was appointed as Emir.

Ganduje, on December 5, 2019 established Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano emirates from the then Kano Emirate.

Ganduje assented to an amendment to law on October 14, 2020, and signed another amendment on April 11, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates. They include Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

Kano and Karaye have eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share nine local government areas of jurisdiction each.

Meanwhile, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.

However, after assessing the emirates, Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday, dethroned the five emirs and abolished the five emirates in the state.

